BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A company in Luzerne County has agreed to pay a fine of more than $19,000 for foam buildup in a creek.

The DEP says the fine against Henkel Corporation is for violations and five unpermitted discharges into Black Creek last year.

Those discharges from the company's soap manufacturing plant near West Hazleton caused suds to form in the creek.

In addition to the fine, Henkel has replaced a wastewater line that caused the problem.