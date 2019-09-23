Susquehanna County Man Killed in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Ny. -- A man from Susquehanna County was killed in a crash early this morning in New York State.

The Broome County Sheriff says Jeffrey Lind of Hallstead was driving a tractor trailer owned by Xpress Natural Gas when he apparently tried to avoid a deer on Interstate 88.

The rig hit a concrete barrier and overturned.

Lind died.

Since the truck was hauling compressed methane gas, homes within a quarter mile radius of the crash in New York were evacuated as a precaution.