Susquehanna County Man Killed in Crash

FENTON, Ny. -- A man from Susquehanna County was killed in a crash early this morning in New York State.
The Broome County Sheriff says Jeffrey Lind of Hallstead was driving a tractor trailer owned by Xpress Natural Gas when he apparently tried to avoid a deer on Interstate 88.
The rig hit a concrete barrier and overturned.
Lind died.
Since the truck was hauling compressed methane gas, homes within a quarter mile radius of the crash in New York were evacuated as a precaution.
Rule #1 while driving a tractor trailer: NEVER EVER swerve to avoid a deer. Go THROUGH the deer!