Susquehanna County Man Killed in Crash

Posted 4:50 pm, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:52PM, September 23, 2019

FENTON, Ny. -- A man from Susquehanna County was killed in a crash early this morning in New York State.

The Broome County Sheriff says Jeffrey Lind of Hallstead was driving a tractor trailer owned by Xpress Natural Gas when he apparently tried to avoid a deer on Interstate 88.

The rig hit a concrete barrier and overturned.

Lind died.

Since the truck was hauling compressed methane gas, homes within a quarter mile radius of the crash in New York were evacuated as a precaution.

 

1 Comment

