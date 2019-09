× Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — A man was hit and killed while walking along a road in Wayne County.

The Wayne County coroner said Richard Fleszar, 29, of Lake Ariel, was struck by a vehicle while walking along Fair Avenue in Honesdale around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators have not said if the driver will face any charges.