In Your Neighborhood

Lake Carey Volunteer Fire Co. Flaming Foliage Motorcycle Ride

Motorcycles will be running through Wyoming County, Saturday, September 28. The Lake Carey Volunteer Fire Co. Flaming Foliage Motorcycle Ride will kick off at 9 a.m. in Tunkhannock. Enjoy more than 60 miles of back roads and beautiful fall foliage in Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties. There will be a roast beef dinner and silent auction after the ride. It costs $20 for bike and driver and $15 for passengers.

Chestnuthill Township 6th Annual Community Day

If you are looking for something fun for the family, head to Monroe County, Sunday, September 29. Chestnuthill Township will be holding their 6th Annual Community Day, starting at 12 p.m. in Brodheadsville. The idea is to promote community involvement and invites everyone to come out and meet your neighbors. Learn about different organizations in the area. Plus, enjoy a basketball tournament, entertainment, food, drink and more.

