IHOP Coming to Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There's a big sign of progress at the former Twin Rocks Diner near Lake Ariel. An "IHOP opening soon" sign covers the old sign, and a note on the window says the chain will be here by the end of the year.

"Great area, great local residential area as well as travel with (Interstate) 84 and the truck stop. Between those three, we think we've got a winning combination," said Tom Clark, Liberty Travel Plazas director of operations. "An IHOP is a great fit for our Liberty brand and for the area for sure."

The diner closed earlier this month. Liberty Travel Plazas based in Scranton bought the property two years ago and is getting the restaurant ready for hungry customers.

"We're doing some interior redesign, and a lot of construction on the outside will start pretty soon," said Clark.

Not only is it exciting that the area will be getting an IHOP, Liberty has also purchased the Comfort Inn which will be getting a facelift soon as well.

"We're overdue for a nice renovation here. That will include our entire breakfast area, new chairs, and new carpet. In our guest rooms, which we have 124 rooms, the front desk area and front lobby, everything will have a nice fresh face," said Aimee Holevinski, Comfort Inn general manager.

The Exxon gas station is also included with the property. Liberty plans to add facilities to accommodate truck drivers with showers and other amenities.

"We're hoping that this is going to be one of our bigger opportunities for a major truck stop, between the Comfort Inn next door and the Exxon down the street," Clark said.

Hiring for IHOP should begin sometime next month. In all, this project is expected to create at least 50 jobs for the area.