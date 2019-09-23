× Fire at Former Penn Hills Resort Under Investigation

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews were back at a former resort in the Poconos on Monday putting out hot spots after a fire destroyed several buildings the night before.

Flames broke out in a cabin on the property of the old Penn Hills Resort Sunday night.

“It was loud. I mean, I heard the sirens and stuff. I saw a lot of trucks from around the area to put it out,” said Donald Bugden of Stroud Township.

Investigators are looking into how the fire started. Several buildings were destroyed. The resort has been empty for years, and there’s no power.

“Get rid of it or even tear it down. It’s an eyesore and it keeps bringing more problems,” said Mildred Metzgar of Stroud Township.

This isn’t the first fire at the resort. There have been a few others. A couple years ago, the front office building burned down.

It took more than 60 firefighters about an hour and half to get the fire under control Sunday night.

“I think it’s awful and horrible to see something like that happen here. It’s so quiet and peaceful, so hearing fire trucks later on in the evening was pretty alarming,” said Dino Sajudin of Stroud Township.

State police did interview juveniles who were seen leaving the property before the fire started. Investigators have not said if anyone had been charged.

The state police fire marshal says the fire is still under investigation.