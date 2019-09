Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- The Harlem Wizards played basketball with some kids in Luzerne County on Sunday.

It was part of the Friedman Jewish Community Center open house in Kingston.

Kids got a hands-on demonstration of how to shoot and dribble from the players.

There was also a tour of the JCC so the community could check out all the new building has to offer, including a garden, playground, and event hall.