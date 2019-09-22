× Man Missing After Jumping into Swimming Hole in Luzerne County

HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has been reported missing after allegedly jumping into a swimming hole in Luzerne County and not resurfacing.

State police in Hazleton believe Brenden Snyder, 22, and a friend were swimming at the Powder Hole in Hollenback Township on Saturday when Snyder jumped in and never resurfaced.

Rescue crews searched the area Saturday night and again on Sunday but have not found Snyder.

The investigation is ongoing in Luzerne County.