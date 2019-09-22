Fire Damages Home in Duryea

Posted 6:35 pm, September 22, 2019

DURYEA, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Luzerne County Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home along Foote Avenue in Duryea around 3:30 p.m.

A neighbor tells Newswatch 16 he saw flames shooting out a window and called 911.

Fire crews believe the fire started in the basement.

No one was home at the time, but officials say because of the smoke damage, the family will not be able to stay at the home.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to look for the cause.

