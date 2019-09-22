Fire at Former Penn Hills Resort

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames swept through multiple buildings at an old resort in Monroe County.

Fire crews were called to the former Penn Hills Resort in Stroud Township just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officials believe the fire spread to several buildings on the property.

More than 60 firefighters from area departments worked to knock down the flames.

No one was injured.

State police are interviewing kids who left the area just before the fire broke out.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

1 Comment

