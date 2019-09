Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Wayne County Historical Society held an open house at the Farm Museum on Sunday.

The museum, located at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, just got a new building.

The Jubinsky Farm Building features blacksmith equipment, antiques, and other family treasures provided by the Jubinsky family.

The open house coincided with the 13th annual Tractor Show and Antique Tractor Pull also at the fairgrounds in Wayne County.