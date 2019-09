Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People brought their pets to a special service in Wyoming County.

The Tunkhannock United Methodist Church held a blessing of the animals on Sunday at The Gathering Place off Route 6 in Tunkhannock Township.

The church says the blessing is all about sharing love, care, and concern for all of God's creations.

The pastor read scripture before the blessing.

There were refreshments available for both people and their pets.