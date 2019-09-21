Train Ride Especially for Families Affected by Autism

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Children with autism and their families were treated to a sensory-friendly train ride in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

A group of families called Parents & Professionals, who create opportunities for recreational activities for kids with autism, organized the ride.

The train pulled out of the station at the Steamtown National Historic Site.

Organizers say events like these help kids build social skills and help parents know they are not alone.

"It's nice to see people that have been there and to see what their experiences are on going out into the public, so everybody's in the same boat, so nobody's nervous about going on a train ride," said parent Suzanne Modrovsky.

More than 80 families took part in the ride.

