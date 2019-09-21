SUV Plows into Home in Monroe County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – An SUV crashed into a home in Monroe County.
It happened just before 9 p.m. along Reeders Run Road in Jackson Township.
A viewer who sent photos of the wreck to Newswatch 16 tells us no one was hurt.
Investigators have not said how much damage was done to the home.
41.017249 -75.334482
