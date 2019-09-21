SUV Plows into Home in Monroe County

Posted 4:59 pm, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00PM, September 21, 2019

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – An SUV crashed into a home in Monroe County.

It happened just before 9 p.m. along Reeders Run Road in Jackson Township.

A viewer who sent photos of the wreck to Newswatch 16 tells us no one was hurt.

Investigators have not said how much damage was done to the home.

3 comments

