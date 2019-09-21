Remembering Young Boy Killed by Drunk Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Runners in Scranton laced up their sneakers in Scranton on Saturday for the Lenny Zupon 5K Race and Fun Run.

This is the fifth year for the race held in memory of Lenny Zupon, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2014. He was 12 years old.

Lenny's family members tell Newswatch 16 this is a great way to remember a remarkable kid.

"What we do today is we celebrate him and his wonderful energy. It's a great way to bring our All Saints Academy family together as well as comforting the Zupon family," said Tiffany Hart of Dunmore.

The 5K at McDade Park in Scranton also featured basket raffles and a visit from Tux, the mascot for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.