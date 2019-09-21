Remembering Young Boy Killed by Drunk Driver

Posted 6:22 pm, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23PM, September 21, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Runners in Scranton laced up their sneakers in Scranton on Saturday for the Lenny Zupon 5K Race and Fun Run.

This is the fifth year for the race held in memory of Lenny Zupon, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2014. He was 12 years old.

Lenny's family members tell Newswatch 16 this is a great way to remember a remarkable kid.

"What we do today is we celebrate him and his wonderful energy. It's a great way to bring our All Saints Academy family together as well as comforting the Zupon family," said Tiffany Hart of Dunmore.

The 5K at McDade Park in Scranton also featured basket raffles and a visit from Tux, the mascot for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.