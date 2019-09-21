× Police Thwart School Threat in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. – Police in Hazleton say a tip helped stop a potential threat against schools in the Hazleton Area School District.

Investigators say the tip on Saturday morning led them to check on a threat made against the Arthur Street School and Hazleton Area High School.

According to police, Christian Diehl, 28, of Hazleton, made threats against the schools including a mass shooting and the use of pipe bombs.

Diehl is locked up after those threats in Luzerne County.