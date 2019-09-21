Police Thwart School Threat in Hazleton

Posted 11:22 pm, September 21, 2019, by

HAZLETON, Pa. – Police in Hazleton say a tip helped stop a potential threat against schools in the Hazleton Area School District.

Investigators say the tip on Saturday morning led them to check on a threat made against the Arthur Street School and Hazleton Area High School.

According to police, Christian Diehl, 28, of Hazleton, made threats against the schools including a mass shooting and the use of pipe bombs.

Diehl is locked up after those threats in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.