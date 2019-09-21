The No. 6 Lackawanna College football team beat ASA College (Miami) 40-25 in the Falcon's home opener on Saturday.
Lackawanna College Beats ASA 40-25 in Home Opener
-
Falcons Football Team Ready To Fly Again In 2019
-
Yoga A Big Part Of Valley View Football Strength And Conditioning Program
-
The Final Chapter of the Pitt-Penn State Rivalry…For Now
-
Montross From Tunkhannock Converting His Kicks At Some Major Colleges
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: Penn State Drubs Idaho in Season Opener; Matt McGloin on Sean Clifford’s Debut at QB
-
-
Ross Tucker Visits Lackawanna College
-
Atcavage From Honesdale With The Verbal Commitment To Play For Florida State
-
Keystone College Football
-
Southern Columbia Tigers Play on National Television
-
Keystone Football Starting From Scratch After 72 Years
-
-
Penn State Under the Lights
-
Bloomsburg Huskies 5th In PSAC East Football Rankings
-
Misericordia Takes Care of Keystone 47-7