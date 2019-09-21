Finding Support at Cancer Survivors Day in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Cancer survivors gathered at McDade Park in Scranton Saturday morning for the 27th annual Cancer Survivors Day.

The goal is to have survivors share their experiences with one another. Organizers hope survivors can help others affected by a cancer diagnosis.

"I hope that people find someone that they can chat with…just to feel that comfort and support from people in our community that are going through the same things," said Amanda Marchegiani of Clarks Summit.

Health care professionals along with family and friends of those diagnosed by cancer also came out to show their support.

