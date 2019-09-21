Event at East Stroudsburg University Honors Recovering Addicts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A walk to celebrate recovering addicts was held in Monroe County on Saturday.

The community gathered at East Stroudsburg University to congratulate those conquering their battle with addiction.

The walk, now in its sixth year, is all part of National Recovery Month.

There were informational tables, vendors, and motivational speakers like Victor Muniz of Scranton, who spoke to attendees about his own journey to recovery.

"What I want to let them know is that if I did it, they could do it. It's true that everybody's got a different recovery, and everybody's got a different rock bottom, but the reality is, however they do it, they could do it," Muniz said.

Organizers say this year's turnout was the best since the inception of the walk.