SCRANTON, Pa. -- Friends and family of two brothers from Scranton came together for a benefit at St. Mary's Center on Saturday.

John and Billy Trently were diagnosed with two different forms of cancer within two weeks of each other.

Hundreds of people showed up to "Together for the Trently's" to help with treatment costs.

There were raffle baskets, prizes, and more at the benefit.