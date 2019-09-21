Apple Butter Baked Dessert by Rohrbach’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In addition to farm fresh fruits and vegetables Rohrobach's Farm and Market offers gourmet food items, and their famous bakes goods. Denise Bosworth shows us how to make her Apple Butter Baked Dessert.

Apple Butter Baked Apple Dessert

Baked Apples with a Sweet Cake Like Topping

1 Stick Butter, Softened

1 Jar, 9 oz. Rohrbach's Apple Butter

1 Cup Quick Oats

1 Cup Flour + 2 Tablespoons Flour

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

Cinnamon to Taste

6 Cups Sliced Apples (approx. 6-8 apples)

Blend butter and apple butter; store in oats, 1 Cup Flour and brown sugar; mix well.

Peel, core and slice apples. Toss in 2 Tablespoons of flour and sprinkle with cinnamon to preferred taste.

Place apples in a baking dish, 12" circle or 12" rectangular will fit best!

Spread the apple butter blend on top.

Bake at 375 degrees approx. 35 minutes until apple butter blend tests done.