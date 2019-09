× Your Boots are Made for Walking the Susan G. Komen Race for a Cure

SCRANTON, Pa. — Thousands will hit the pavement Saturday morning in Scranton for Race for the Cure.

Folks can run or walk starting at 8:30 a.m. from Courthouse Square.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure raises money for breast cancer treatment, education, and research.

41.408195 -75.661902