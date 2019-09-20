Walking out the Save the World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEYSTONE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Millions of people around the globe are walking out of their jobs and their classrooms Friday in protest, all in an effort to save the planet.

One of those protests is happening at Keystone College in Wyoming County. Classes in the science department are canceled for the day.

Professors who organized the event at Keystone wanted to encourage students to spend the day outside. They anticipate more than 100 students will participate.

"We're trying to show that climate change isn't necessarily a political thing, that it's actually happening, and what we need are regulations that really help us promote how to live a greener life," said Dr. Val Titus, assistant professor of wildlife biology.

The march is scheduled to go until about 3 p.m.