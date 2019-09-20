Walking out the Save the World

Posted 1:49 pm, September 20, 2019, by

KEYSTONE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Millions of people around the globe are walking out of their jobs and their classrooms Friday in protest, all in an effort to save the planet.

One of those protests is happening at Keystone College in Wyoming County. Classes in the science department are canceled for the day.

Professors who organized the event at Keystone wanted to encourage students to spend the day outside. They anticipate more than 100 students will participate.

"We're trying to show that climate change isn't necessarily a political thing, that it's actually happening, and what we need are regulations that really help us promote how to live a greener life," said Dr. Val Titus, assistant professor of wildlife biology.

The march is scheduled to go until about 3 p.m.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.