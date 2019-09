× Volunteer Firefighter Dies a Year After Being Struck by Dump Truck

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A volunteer firefighter in Wyoming County struck by a dump truck while directing traffic nearly a year ago, has died.

According to Kunkle Fire Company’s Facebook page, Ed Nulton passed away Thursday.

Nulton was directing traffic after a crash at the intersection of routes 309 and 29 near Noxen in 2018.

Officials say Nulton was a 10 year veteran of the fire company in Wyoming County.