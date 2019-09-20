Three Mile Island Closing Today

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A frightening part of Pennsylvania's past is going dark.

Three Mile Island nuclear plant near Harrisburg shuts down for good Friday.

The owner of the facility says it has been losing money and was hoping for a state bailout, but that didn't happen.

The plant along the Susquehanna River was the site of the worse nuclear disaster on U.S. soil when a reactor suffered a partial meltdown in 1979.

Nearly 700 people work at the facility in Dauphin County.

