Preview Day at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 164th Bloomsburg Fair is upon us, and Friday is “Preview Day,” a time for vendors to work out all the kinks before the fair kicks off on Saturday.

Vance’s Apple Dumplings, Sunset Ice Cream, and Starr’s Apple Cider are just some of the vendors are in their usual spots at the fairgrounds.

“It’s going to be a beautiful week. The weather is going to be great, and we’re going to have a great week at the fair. We’re really excited,” said Misho Vance, Vance’s Apple Dumplings.

Visitors enjoy $3 admission instead of the normal $8 on Preview Day. For vendors, it’s sort of a practice day.

“To get everything organized and ready to serve everybody so that when people are hungry we’re ready to serve them,” said Carrie Charles, Nana’s Nook.

“Preview Day is a fun time. We get to work out all the kinks. People get to walk around and it’s not as stressful as when the fair starts,” Vance added.

Vendors also did last-minute cleaning and made sure their equipment works.

Preview Day is also arrival day for the majority of the animals, and people are busy prepping the stalls.

There are more than 1,200 animals in the livestock area. They are being shown throughout the week, but the barns were not nearly as crowded as the lines for food.

“Found the French fries. I need my waffle cone from Penn State over there. We’re going to get a hot sausage and see what else we can get before we go home,” said Kirk Artley of Exchange.

Everybody has their favorite foods they look for each year.

