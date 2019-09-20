× Poconos Ranks Top 10 Fall Destinations

MONROE COUNTY, Pa — If you’re looking to enjoy all Mother Nature has to offer this fall, look no further than the Poconos.

USA Today just ranked it one of the Top 10 destinations for fall foliage, and it comes as no surprise for people living there.

“It’s amazing. I mean, you walk out, you see this every morning, plus you get the ski trails in the winter. It is, it is nice,” said Jack Insinga of Pocono Township.

Fall is a popular time in the Poconos with fairs and festivals, foliage tours, hiking, horseback riding, camping, and more.

Terry Reiner has been taking care of Big Pocono State Park in Monroe County since 1986.

“Fantastic, just absolutely fantastic, best view in the Poconos here,” he said.

The peak of fall foliage here will come next month.

For Reiner, the Poconos is always a top-rated fall destination and any other time of year, too.

“Every morning the good Lord gives us another painting up here, a new picture to look at. It’s just a beautiful place,” said Reiner.

According to USA Today, some of the other top fall destinations include Door County, Wisconsin; White Mountains of New Hampshire; and the Finger Lakes region of New York.