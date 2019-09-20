× New Bike Night & BBQ Event Roars into Pittston to Support Meals on Wheels Program

A new event is coming to Luzerne County this weekend.

Organizers consider it the first “Greater Pittston Area Bike Night.”

The charitable event benefits Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston which runs solely on donations.

The activities involve a big barbecue, basket raffles and more.

Head here to connect with the event’s Facebook page.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Friday morning.

The Bike Night and BBQ happens Saturday, September 21, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’ll take place in a parking lot at 59 South Main Street in Pittston (lower tomato parking lot).

This is not a poker run. Guests will park the motorcycles in the lot to display, for a $10 donation.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS OF GREATER PITTSTON:

The Greater Pittston Chapter serves 31,000 meals a year to residents in surrounding Duryea, Avoca, Pittston, Dupont, Plains, to Wyoming. For the past 50 years, the group has been providing residents with not just a hot meal, but with warm hearts and conversations. For some of those who receive meals, the volunteers from Meals on Wheels are the only faces they see during the day.

Have any questions about Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston, please call 570-655-0135 for more.