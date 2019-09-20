Nearly 300 Jobs Coming to Lackawanna County

Posted 4:48 pm, September 20, 2019, by

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Korean cosmetics company plans to build its North American headquarters in Lackawanna County, and state officials say the development will create close to 300 jobs at the facility in Scott Township.

That cosmetics company, Seokoh, already owns a company in Scott Township called Process Technologies. Seokoh plans to quadruple its square footage there and double the number of employees they have.

The governor’s office announced that Seokoh will build a new 400,000-square-foot building in the Scott Technology Park, right next door to Process Technologies, which manufactures makeup and creates packaging for major American makeup brands.

The new facility will make room for 280 new jobs.

Mahesh Patel bought Super Fuel Gas Station down the road six months ago. He’s feeling even better about his business now.

“It’ll grow my business, too, yes,” Patel said.

The workers at Scott Technology Park support many businesses in the Montdale area.

Seokoh received state grant money for its development and agreed to retain the workers in has now. Soon, close to 600 people will work at this facility alone.

“That’s fantastic, especially for the area because we definitely need more opportunities for growth in careers in general,” said Samantha Jones of Scott Township.

Jones says she’s curious to see how well those new jobs will pay but believes it’s a good step for Scott Township.

“I think it would definitely just bring more activity to the area,” she said.

Seokoh says it will spend close to $30 million on the development in Scott Township, but the company has not said when work or hiring will start.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.