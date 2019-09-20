Lewisburg Taking Part in Climate Change Strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- People all over the planet protested climate change on Friday, including parts of our area.

Nearly 500 people gathered at Bucknell University in Lewisburg to protest, demanding action to slow climate change. This protest was one of thousands happening across the globe.

"Words don't make justice. Words don't make clean air. Words don't make livable futures. You know what does? Action. Action does," said Andrew Stuhl, Lewisburg Climate Change Rally.

"This will be the largest climate demonstration in history. We have colleagues in many countries around the world that are striking," said Taylor Lightman of Lewisburg.

"I have a friend in Mexico who is striking right now. I have friends in Quebec and friends in Lyon and friends in Tokyo who are all doing this at the same time or did this a few hours ago depending on what the time zone is," said Liv Manner of Lewisburg.

After opening speeches were given, protestors lined up for a march through campus.

One individual said the march was a waste of time.

"I simply do not believe what they are striking for. Until they can prove some facts, maybe via PowerPoint or data, I will not agree with what they are doing, and I don't believe in it, and I think it's a huge distraction to my class schedule today," said Kendall Pierson, Bucknell University student.

Taylor Lightman studies climate effects at the college he attends in Sweden and says he has plenty of facts to back up climate change.

"We have 11 years to reduce carbon emissions and limit them to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The consequences of going over that are really severe. We're talking huge, huge, huge devastation."

The protest included people from all age groups. Jazmin Garza, a junior at Lewisburg High School, walked out of class at to attend the strike.

"If we stand together, we the people can change what the world leaders have seem to be avoiding, and that's that we don't have time. We don't," Garza said.

In an effort to keep up with the movement to be more eco-friendly, BUCKNELL university will be reforesting parts of its campus in October.

