Google Marks 25 Years of ‘Friends’ with Easter Eggs — Here’s How to Find Them

Posted 6:40 am, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:38AM, September 20, 2019

The cast of “Friends.” Clockwise from top left: Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow & Jennifer Aniston.

This weekend marks 25 years since “Friends” hit TV screens — and Google is marking the occasion with a sparkling special feature.

The search engine has launched seven “Friends”-themed “Easter eggs” that show users special icons when they search for their favorite character. The icons appear in the right-hand panels of the search page, next to the information about the character.

A search for Ross Geller, pop-culture’s most famous paleontologist, brings up a couch — click on it, and you’ll hear Ross’ helpful suggestion to “pivot!” “pivot!” “pivooot!” with accompanying screen titling. Click one too many times, and you’ll hear Ross say “OK, I don’t think it’s gonna pivot any more…”

Type in “Chandler Bing,” and an armchair will appear, which, if clicked, unleashes a chick and a duck.

A search for Rachel Green will bring up an icon of the character’s famous “The Rachel’ haircut.”

If you are looking for Joey Tribianni, make sure you don’t make a beeline for his pizza, unless you want to be reminded that “JOEY DOESN’T SHARE FOOD!”

Type in “Phoebe Buffay,” and a guitar will show up next to her name. If you click on it, it plays “Smelly Cat” and a black cat appears with a puff of green smoke.

If you are looking for your favorite clean freak, search “Monica Geller.” A bucket will appear next to her name, and if you click on it, a sponge will come out and wipe down the web page.

For fans who search for “Friends glossary,” the search engine will pull definitions for “unfloopy,” “phalange,” “hand twin” and “mississipily” — just in case you needed reminding.

