× Festival ‘On Tap’ This Saturday in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa — When you think of Pottsville, one of the first things that may come to mind is the Yuengling Brewery, the oldest in America.

Organizers hope to capitalize on that popularity at the second annual Pottsville On Tap event this weekend.

“It brings everyone out downtown. It’s great for the businesses. There’s different vendors that are coming. There’s tons of food, live music, so it’s just overall a great community event for the city of Pottsville,” said Debbie Yuengling, a sixth-generation member of the Yuengling family, who works at the brewery.

The event, sponsored by Yuengling and the Schuylkill County Visitors Bureau, aims to bring more than 3,000 visitors to Pottsville’s North Centre Street, between Market Street and Laurel Boulevard.

While Pottsville on Tap has a reference to beer right in its name, it’s not just about the ale. It’s also about putting a spotlight on local businesses.

“We have 3,500 people that are going to be in our downtown coming to our businesses after and during the event. It’s just a great way to bring people into town, show them what Pottsville has to offer,” explained Joseph Drasdis, Assistant Manager of Wheel Restaurant on Market Street.

The On Tap event is driven by the Pottsville Area Development Corporation in an effort to revitalize downtown Pottsville, and also to give newer businesses such as Pressed, a coffee and book shop on Mahantongo Street, an opportunity to thrive.

“Yuengling is a great wonderful draw to bring a lot of people in to events like these, and then that gives us a chance as small businesses to show off what we have as well, so I think it’s a great juxtaposition to have both Yuengling and us at this event,” said Jay Hoerr, General Manager of Pressed.

Pottsville On Tap runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on North Centre Street in Pottsville.