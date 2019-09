× Fall Benefit for Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Wandering around a corn maze, all to raise money for some local first responders.

Klingel’s near Saylorsburg is holding hero night Friday at the corn maze aptly named maze-illa.

100 percent of the proceeds from the favorite fall activity will benefit Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder.

If you can’t make it out but would like to donate, visit their website by clicking here.