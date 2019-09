Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There will be no charges in the shooting death of a dog that attacked a volunteer at an animal shelter in Luzerne County.

A wildlife conservation officer shot the boxer mix at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas last month.

The shooting drew controversy after some claimed killing the dog was unnecessary.

The Luzerne County district attorney determined the animal was a threat at the time and cleared the officer.

41.406129 -75.898628