Coroner Identifies Monroe County Plane Crash Victims

Posted 1:48 pm, September 20, 2019, by

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Officials have identified the two men killed in a plane crash in the Poconos.

The coroner tells us John Parker Jr., 65, of Saylorsburg, and Matthew Berszoner, 34, of Nazareth, were on board the plane that went down in the Snydersville area.

The plane took off from Pegasus Airpark near Stroudsburg on Tuesday afternoon. It was reported missing later that night and was found in a swamp Wednesday morning.

The coroner says Parker was a well-established pilot and a well-known area businessman. Berzoner was an Air Force pilot and a current pilot for United Airlines. He was on the plane considering becoming a part owner.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.