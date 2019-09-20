Coroner Identifies Monroe County Plane Crash Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Officials have identified the two men killed in a plane crash in the Poconos.

The coroner tells us John Parker Jr., 65, of Saylorsburg, and Matthew Berszoner, 34, of Nazareth, were on board the plane that went down in the Snydersville area.

The plane took off from Pegasus Airpark near Stroudsburg on Tuesday afternoon. It was reported missing later that night and was found in a swamp Wednesday morning.

The coroner says Parker was a well-established pilot and a well-known area businessman. Berzoner was an Air Force pilot and a current pilot for United Airlines. He was on the plane considering becoming a part owner.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.