Bridge From Northumberland to Sunbury Reopens

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- The Route 147 bridge is back open again here in Northumberland and folks can once again use it to get to Sunbury.

The community has been mired in a traffic nightmare since 2017 as PennDOT is doing a 14 million dollar reconstruction project on four major arteries in the borough.

The bridge was closed this summer when PennDOT began work on its most difficult phase and that was digging up King Street or Route 147.

Along with replacing King Street’s concrete, new drainage is also being installed.

And while the bridge is open, several blocks of King Street leading up to it are now closed.

Drivers must take a lengthy detour around the road closures.

Jay Seidel owns The Front Street Station restaurant and is frustrated with this project overall, but most especially the current King Street one.

“They thought the sewer pipe was on the right side, coming into Northumberland from Sunbury, dug down, it’s not there, so it was on the opposite side of the street so they had to go back to the drawing board, three weeks, stalled construction, okay? And then they decided, okay we’re behind schedule, now we’re going to rip up the entire thing all at once, where they were supposed to do it small sections,” Seidel said.