16 To The Rescue: Lilith

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- This wiggly little nugget is Lilith is a 3-year-old pit bull mix at Hillside SPCA in Pottsville.

This girl was brought to the shelter a few months ago as a stray.

"She came in extremely skinny when she was first here. She was actually getting attacked by a cat when she got caught," said Haley Weist, Hillside SPCA.

Due to her history with cats, workers here recommend a future home without one. As far as other dogs go, males would be best.

"Lilith would do best in a home with maybe a male. She does well with most males but no females," Weist added.

Lilith enjoys the finer things in life, like giving slobbery kisses, rolling around, and making a splash.

"She does amazing with people and kids. She loves the pool. She could probably sit in the pool for hours," Weist explained.

This gal can be a bit cheeky at times.

"She's very sassy. She loves walks. She walks amazing on a leash. She's very vocal sometimes when she doesn't get her way, and yeah, that's about it."

Lilith will need a family who likes to be out and about.

"Maybe an active family, maybe someone with a pool. Kids, she loves kids. Every time a kid comes here, she loves up on them"

This lovey girl is just looking for someone who will love her as much as she loves her people.

"She is truly an amazing dog and she deserves the world."

If you're interested in adopting Lilith, contact Hillside SPCA in Pottsville.