Two Men on the Run After Shots Fired in Dunmore

Posted 6:56 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54AM, September 19, 2019

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Police are investigating after shots fired in Lackawanna County.

Officers say two men are on the run.

It happened on Church Street outside a home near the entrance to Dunmore Cemetery.

According to officials, there was some sort of argument and a shot was fired into a vehicle. No one was hit.

Dunmore police say they are looking for Ramos Ramirez and Jason Caramano.

Both men took off. Cops say one drove away and the other ran.

Police believe both are armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call 911 or Dunmore police.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.