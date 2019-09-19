Two Men on the Run After Shots Fired in Dunmore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Police are investigating after shots fired in Lackawanna County.

Officers say two men are on the run.

It happened on Church Street outside a home near the entrance to Dunmore Cemetery.

According to officials, there was some sort of argument and a shot was fired into a vehicle. No one was hit.

Dunmore police say they are looking for Ramos Ramirez and Jason Caramano.

Both men took off. Cops say one drove away and the other ran.

Police believe both are armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call 911 or Dunmore police.