Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the man who admitted murdering a woman more than 15 years ago, a new game show airing on WNEP, and the sun-filled forecast.
Talkback 16: Man Admits to Murder, New Game Show, Nice Weather
-
Talkback 16: Veteran Nearly Loses Home, Martz Bus Driver, Roundabouts, Game Shows
-
Talkback 16: Hurricanes, Crestwood Buses, Football
-
Talkback 16: Tiny Houses, Gender-less Driver’s Licenses, and the Star of the Show at WNEP’s ‘Day at the Fair’
-
Talkback 16: No More Snow Days?
-
Talkback 16: Pedestrian Bridge, Lottery Numbers, More Talkback
-
-
Talkback 16: Kids Left on Buses, News Coverage, Sports
-
Talkback 16: Protective Vests for Firefighters, Ally’s Wardrobe, Podcasts
-
Talkback 16: New News and Mother Nature
-
Talkback 16: Penn State vs Pitt, Allen Vickers, and Eric Frein
-
Talkback 16: Frogs in Salads, Compliments, Modern Technology
-
-
Talkback 16: Saving a Scranton Restaurant, Boarding up Homes, Dog Fatigue
-
Talkback 16: Little League Sculpture Vandalized, No Roundabout, It’s Hot
-
Talkback 16: Vandalism, a New Device to Clock Speeders, and Commercial Breaks