Rashad Jennings enjoyed a career in the NFL with three separate teams-Jaguars, Raiders, and the NY Giants. He spent some time talking to NFL fans at PNC Field in Moosic. Sports Director Jim Coles narrated a question and answer with the crowd.
Rashad Jennings Speaks At PNC Field In Moosic Thursday night
