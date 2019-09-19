Former Pastor Accused of Stealing Money from Church

GREENWOOD  TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former pastor in Columbia County is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from parishioners.

David Rosenberger is charged with taking more than $250,000 from accounts at New Testament Assembly of God Church near Millville between 2011 and this year.

State police arrested Rosenberger last week.

According to the church board members, the pastor paid back more than $95,000 to try and cover up the theft.

