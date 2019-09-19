× Former NFL Running Back & “Dancing With The Stars” Champ Inspires Area Kids

It’s a win today for area students, New York Giants Football fans and avid watchers of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

Rashad Jennings is in the Scranton area today.

Rashad is a retired New York Giants running back who is a successful athlete, TV talk and sports show personality, author, speaker and philanthropist.

After retiring, Rashad joined the Season 24 cast of Dancing with the Stars and took home the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey caught up with Rashad Thursday.

Rashad visited Allied Services’ dePaul School in Scranton. The nonprofit school’s mission is to teach students with dyslexia and other related learning disabilities how to learn.

During Rashad and Ryan’s chat, he talked about his new book.

Rashad is helping to raise funds for Allied’s dePaul School at his event tonight, Thursday, September 19, at PNC Field in Moosic. Details below.

CLICK HERE to be connected to Rashad’s website and learn about his new book.

RASHAD JENNINGS COMES TO PNC FIELD IN MOOSIC

When: Thursday, September 19

What: Q & A session with Rashad (hosted by Newswatch 16’s sports anchor Jim Coles)

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: PNC Field, Moosic

Cost: $10.00 for children 13 & under. $30.00 for adults. CLICK HERE to get tickets.

Who It Helps: Proceeds benefit Allied Services’ dePaul School.

Rashad’s visit to PNC Field is presented by Allied Services and McDonald’s of Greater Scranton.

UPCOMING FUNDRAISERS FOR THE ALLIED SERVICES’ DEPAUL SCHOOL

Next month, October 1 through the 14th, a number of McDonald’s locations in our area will be selling large fries to raise money for Allied’s dePaul School Scholarship Fund.

Locations:

Sans Souci Highway, Hanover

Keyser Ave., Scranton

Wyoming Ave, Wyoming (Across from the Midway Shopping Ctr.)

South Side Shopping Center, Scranton

1127 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit

Memorial Highway, Shavertown

Route 309, Mountain Top

West Tioga Street, Tunkhannock

South Main St., Old Forge

Route 6, Eynon

Brooklyn St., Carbondale

Bell Mountain Village, Dickson City

1236 Wyoming Ave., Scranton

South Bethlehem