Dunmore Approves Plan for Landfill to Grow

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Virtually everyone in Thursday's Dunmore Borough Council meeting was outraged.

Council members voted to approve an amendment which would allow Keystone Sanitary Landfill to grow.

At the heart of the issue, was whether a landfill can be considered a structure.

If it was a structure the landfill would be bound by Dunmore's zoning codes and could not continue to get much bigger than it already is.

But because council voted Thursday that a landfill is not a structure the landfill can go ahead with its plans to grow.

Hundreds of people packed the room to voice their opposition.

"If you're against this amendment please clap and let this council hear you," said Michelle Narrow.

Some people cried as they gave their testimony for council to consider.

"What I'm here tonight to ask of all of you is to just think about our beautiful little town," said Janet Brier, Dunmore.

"The owner of the landfill has gotten his way from this borough every single time he's wanted something. It's time that you stand up for the other 14,000 people who live in this borough for once," Trip O'malley, Dunmore.

"Honestly, if this is granted, I'm out of here and I'm sure a lot of other people, a lot of young people are going to leave," said Mandi Boyanoski, Dunmore.