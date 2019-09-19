Crash Tying Up Traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A crash is tying up traffic in Lackawanna County.
It happened after 8 a.m. on Thursday on Interstate 81 north between the Dickson City /Main Ave. exit (190) and the Route 6 Exit (191A).
Both northbound lanes are closed.
There is no word what caused the wreck or if anyone was hurt.
Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way and will provide more details as it becomes available.
For the latest traffic conditions, click here.
41.448256 -75.634444