Crash Tying Up Traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

Posted 8:44 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42AM, September 19, 2019

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A crash is tying up traffic in Lackawanna County.

It happened after 8 a.m. on Thursday on Interstate 81 north between the Dickson City /Main Ave. exit (190) and the Route 6 Exit (191A).

Both northbound lanes are closed.

There is no word what caused the wreck or if anyone was hurt.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way and will provide more details as it becomes available.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

