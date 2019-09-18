× Wings for All: An Airport Rehearsal Program for People with Autism or Intellectual Disabilities

A new event is landing at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) later this week called “Wings for All.”

It’s an airport rehearsal program designed specifically for individuals with Autism or intellectual disabilities.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted Wings for All on Wednesday.

Organizers say “part of living a full life in the community includes being able to travel to faraway locations for both work and pleasure. People with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) are entitled to this piece of community participation—just like anyone else—and should be able to navigate air transit comfortably to experience the same opportunities as every other traveler.”

Often times, those with autism and other intellectual disabilities experience barriers when flying.

Airports can sometimes be overwhelming and full of unexpected and overstimulating variables, such as bright lights, noises, TSA security screening, and crowds. This can cause some people to miss out on new experiences and connecting with family members and friends that live far away.

The event is spearheaded by AVP and the Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR SATURDAY’S EVENT

Wings for All takes place at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport this Saturday, September 21, starting at 5 p.m. It is free for families. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Click here to learn more and sign up.

If the event fills up, you can be added to a waiting list by emailing Roseann Polishan from The Arc of NEPA at RPolishan@thearcnepa.org or you can call Roseann at 570-346-4010.

ANOTHER WINGS FOR ALL EVENT IN OCTOBER

There is also another Wings for All taking place just a short drive from our area next month. It happens on Saturday, October 26 in Binghamton, NY. Head here to register for that program.

ABOUT THE ARC OF NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA

The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania is a grassroots organization formed in 1955 by a group of parents seeking public education for their children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Since that time, a growing number of parents, neighbors, and members of the business and professional communities have faced numerous challenges in advocating for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

ABOUT AVP

AVP currently offers travelers approximately 38 daily arrivals and departures, which includes non-stop flights to six destinations, with one-stop service to hundreds of destinations worldwide. Air service is provided by the following airlines: American (Charlotte, Chicago-O’Hare and Philadelphia), Delta (Atlanta and Detroit), and United (Chicago-O’Hare and Washington-Dulles).

For more information, call 1-877-2FLYAVP (235-9287) or visit their web site at flyAVP.com.