This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: NWTF JAKES Day & Rock Mountain Sporting Clays

Coming up this week on POL, we'll take you to the Wyoming County fairgrounds for a day designed just for the kids. It's called a JAKES day and it's organized by the National Wild Turkey Federation. Plus, we'll get ready for the small game seasons with a shooting lesson at Rock Mountain Sporting Clays. We've got all that plus People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.