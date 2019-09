Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Just a few weeks after pool season in Scranton ended, city workers started tearing out the lining of the only open pool at Nay Aug Park.

One of its pools is closed indefinitely because it's leaking.

About half way through the season, officials discovered that the other pool's lining was leaking as well.

City officials say they need about $190,000 to replace the liner.