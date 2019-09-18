Police Catch Woman Accused of Stealing from Deceased Person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police have caught the woman wanted on charges she stole from a dead person at a personal care home in Luzerne County.

Marlena Rejniak claims she is innocent.

Rejniak was caught at her home in Nanticoke Wednesday night and arrested on theft charges.

Police say she went on the run this week after she was caught on camera stealing from the Highland Park Senior Living Facility in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Court papers say workers set up a hidden camera after seniors at the facility and reported their belongings were being stolen.

Authorities say Rejniak is seen on camera taking money and jewelry.

Investigators believe Rejniak has been running a scam targeting senior citizens for years.