Officials Investigating Whether Remains Found in Susquehanna River Could be Those of Murder Victim

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Breaking news in the case of a missing woman from Lycoming County.

Just hours after an ex-boyfriend admitted to killing Brenda Jacobs authorities are now investigating whether severed legs found in the Susquehanna River in Williamsport could be hers.

Those legs were discovered by a fisherman back in may.

Wednesday the Lycoming County District Attorney tells Newswatch 16 investigators are looking into whether those legs belong to the remains found yesterday in Philadelphia.

In 2003 Brenda Jacobs a mother of two from Montoursville went missing.

It wasn’t until police received a tip that led them to a storage facility in Philadelphia, where they found human remains.

Jade Babcock, 49, was arrested and initially charged with abuse of a corpse.

Less than 24 hours later he admitted to killing his ex girlfriend, Brenda Jacobs.

Babcock is currently locked up.

Homicide charges are expected in the coming days from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.