Honoring Truck Driver Killed in Highway Accident

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The truck Earl Mccormick, 74, was driving when his usual route for Knorr Hauling was cut short.

He was killed in an 8 car pileup on Interstate 80 near Milton three months ago Wednesday.

"I always said he was gonna work until the day he died, and he did," said Dawn Mccormick, Earl's Daughter.

To honor his memory Earl's fellow truck drivers finished the trip for him Wednesday bringing his truck back to the Lycoming County Landfill, near Allenwood.

Earl was on his way back here, to the landfill at the time of the accident.

All of the garbage he was hauling remained in his truck until Wednesday.

This was the first time earl's wife, Dot, and daughter, Dawn had seen the damage from the accident.

"The truck was bad. I knew it was bad but I didn't know it was gonna be that bad. I wasn't expecting that," said Dawn Mccormick, Earl's daughter.

"I knew it looked bad but when you're up close to it, it's a lot different," said Mccormick.

Tim Burke, mayor of Berwick, and Earl's co-worker at knoll hauling has taken over Earl's route since the accident.

He says it brings back bad memories every day.

"Not a day goes by when I don't pass the accident site on Interstate 80. You just can't tunnel vision yourself through that. It's something. It's something you'll never forget, it'll never go away," said Burke.

With that memory fresh in their minds many of Earl's co-workers stayed past the end of their shift Wednesday to say goodbye to Earl.

Dawn's final words now forever inscribed on the truck where her father spent his final moments.

"He'd say this is nuts! I don't need all this attention," Said Dot.

Instead he'd probably want to do exactly what this message from one of his co-workers says to do keep on trucking.